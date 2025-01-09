Nancy J. Wilson, 80, of Glen Campbell, passed away on January 5, 2025. Nancy was born April 1, 1944, in Westover, the daughter of Orrin and Daphne (Blake) Gates. Nancy attended Westover Elementary and Harmony High School. She married Donald Wilson on July 29, 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terry, Jeff, Kevin, and Arthur Gates; …

The post Nancy J. Wilson appeared first on exploreJefferson.