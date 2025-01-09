James Eugene Petrick, 40, of Punxsutawney, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2025. He was born March 23, 1984, to Michael J. and Jane Ann (Spak) Petrick in DuBois. James was a 2002 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School and graduated from Triangle Tech. James was employed by NOVA Health Services in DuBois. He was …

