Helen M. Dinger, 98, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born January 21, 1926, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Maude (Roush) and James Schwab. On August 21, 1942, she married Elvin M. Dinger, who preceded her in death on June 16, 1994. Helen was a faithful member of the Dora …

