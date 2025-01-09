CLEARFIELD – A Grampian man accused of threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a cross bow, pleaded guilty during sentencing court on Tuesday.

Tyler J. Smith, 45, was originally charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment in connection to an incident at his home in Bloom Township on Jan. 24, 2023.

He was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve nine to 18 months in the county jail, with 42 months probation for two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault, according to a court employee.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victims told police they were delivering yearly payment books to residents when they stopped at Smith’s home.

The door was open to the residence and a large black dog was in the doorway. They decided to stay in their truck.

Smith reportedly came out of the garage with a loaded cross bow, ran toward them, and shouted that if they got out of their truck, he would kill them.

When they explained, they were only trying to deliver a payment book, Smith reportedly grabbed the book and “took off”.

In a second case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a concurrent term six months to one year in the county jail.

In a third case, he received six months concurrent probation for false identification to authorities.