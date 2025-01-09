Brenda K. Guidice, 75, of Indiana, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born March 10, 1949, to Wesley and Joyce (Yount) Hice in Warren, Ohio. Brenda was a long-time member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church in Punxsutawney, where she was active in …

The post Brenda K. Guidice appeared first on exploreJefferson.