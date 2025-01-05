(StatePoint) Each year, as many as 80,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the United States. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in all infants. New medical advancements however are safeguarding infants and some toddlers at increased risk, and providing hope.

As RSV season ramps up, the American Lung Association is partnering with Sanofi to help educate parents and expectant parents about the symptoms of RSV and the steps they can take to help prevent severe illness. Here is what they want you to know:

Risk factors: Virtually every child will contract RSV at some point, however those at highest risk for severe illness and complications are:

Premature newborns

Babies up to 12 months old, especially if they are 6 months old or younger

Children younger than 2 who have a chronic lung disease or heart disease that was present at birth

Children who have weakened immune systems

Children who have neuromuscular disorders

New protection: In 2023, two preventive immunization options were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help protect infants from serious RSV illness: a preventive RSV antibody for infants and some young children at increased risk, and an RSV vaccine received during weeks 32-36 of pregnancy.

The RSV antibody is recommended from October through March and provides protection for at least five months after immunization. The RSV vaccine is recommended from September through January and provides protection for around six months after birth. Both immunization options are effective in reducing the risk of a baby being hospitalized from RSV, however most infants do not need both. Speak to your physician about the best course of action for your family.

Symptoms: Most people, including infants, develop only mild RSV symptoms similar to that of a common cold, such as congestion, runny nose and a cough. You should call your healthcare provider if your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough or their symptoms are getting worse.

Age-old wisdom: To prevent RSV infection, families are also encouraged to follow everyday healthy habits like:

Avoiding close contact with sick people

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Cleaning frequently-touched surfaces

Staying home when sick and avoiding close contact with others

Avoiding sharing cups, bottles or toys

To learn more about RSV and illness prevention, visit lung.org/rsv.

“Thanks to new preventive options, you now have multiple opportunities to offer your child safe, effective protection from a dangerous RSV infection,” says Juanita Mora, M.D., national volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association.