HARRISBURG – Since Gov. Josh Shapiro took office two years ago, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has provided more than $600 million in funding for over 3,500 grants across Pennsylvania counties.

“PCCD is a true testament of getting stuff done. Since Governor Shapiro took office in January 2023, PCCD has continued to work tirelessly to get critical funding out to Pennsylvania communities,” said Mike Pennington, PCCD executive director.

“I am proud of our collective efforts to make Pennsylvania’s communities safer, including through the millions of dollars in funding we’ve invested in improving Pennsylvania’s juvenile and criminal justice systems, victims’ services, school and community safety, community-based organizations and beyond.”

In December, PCCD awarded the most recent round of funding, approving $40 million in a variety of grants to support services for victims of crime, victim service providers, and children’s advocacy centers, as well as provide support for county adult probation and parole services and the formation of new regional police departments.

Local leaders speak on the importance of PCCD funding in their communities:

Chief Karl Knott of Central Bucks Regional police stated: “This funding will allow Central Bucks Regional Police Department to upgrade our technology infrastructure to provide greater specificity in reporting statistics through NIBRS compliance.

“We look forward to the benefit of maximizing our resources through actionable intelligence, more accurate analysis of crime, and data sharing across agencies to increase clearance rates.”

Michael Halkias Esq., chief public defender of Cumberland County, added: “Cumberland County is grateful for the Commonwealth’s historic investment in public defense through this grant.

“Regardless of their income and economic circumstances, all neighbors should have access to adequate, professional legal counsel.

“By acknowledging the disparities within the criminal justice system and investing resources into indigent defense, you will help Cumberland County work toward a more equitable and just criminal justice system.”

Sarah Harvey, Safe Home program director with YWCA Hanover, stated: “YWCA Hanover Safe Home proudly serves individuals being impacted by domestic violence in York and Adams Counties.

“With over 40 years of service provision, we know from experience that VCAP is an incredibly important piece of restoration for survivors in the aftermath of their victimization.

“We are thankful for this investment in healing for survivors by the Shapiro-Davis administration, and their support of survivors across the commonwealth.”

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer of Delaware County, stated: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to publicly thank Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and the Shapiro-Davis administration for the incredible investment that they have made in programs to reduce gun violence throughout the Commonwealth, including in our program, the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods.

“With a substantial investment from PCCD, we have reduced gun violence homicides by 68 percent in the City of Chester during the years 2020 and 2023.”

Rob Heinrich, Indiana Area School District superintendent of schools, stated: “The support provided by the PCCD is invaluable to providing a safe and supportive learning environment in our schools.

“Through this partnership, we have been able to significantly improve both preventative measures and the physical safety of our schools.”