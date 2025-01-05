CLEARFIELD – With the recent amount of snow that has fallen in the area, Mason Strouse, mayor of Clearfield, is announcing a Snowman Building Contest.

The mayor encourages everyone to get outside, enjoy the snow and build their best snowman.

To enter a snowman in the contest, participants should take a picture of the snowman and upload it to a form on the mayor’s page on the Clearfield Borough Web site at www.ClearfieldBoro.com/mayor.

The link has also been posted on the Mayor’s Facebook Page. Or, you can enter the contest using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbC18MThlUmofnXn4jzoZC2O_RJ0UbAtapnVGEle3OdgDL_w/viewform?usp=header.

Feel free to include those who built the snowman in the photo. This contest is open to anyone of any age who lives in Clearfield Borough.

Photos will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. Photos will then be added to the mayor’s Facebook page, Mayor Mason Strouse, and the public can vote for their favorite snowman by “liking” the images.

The top three snowmen with the most ‘likes” by Sunday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. will win movie passes to the Ritz Theater in Downtown Clearfield.

Strouse would like to thank everyone for their patience during this most recent snowstorm. He would like to remind residents and businesses to clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours after a snowfall.

Residents are also reminded to remove vehicles from roadways (when possible) to make snow plowing easier, and to clear snow from around fire hydrants.