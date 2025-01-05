EBENSBURG — Clearfield’s Brady Collins won the 172-pound title at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Championships Saturday at Central Cambria High School and the Bison placed second in the team race behind Bishop McCort, which crowned six individual champions.

Collins knocked off McCort’s C.J. Pensiero 15-11 in the 172-pound final to give the Bison their only champion. Clearfield’s Cash Diehl also made the finals, falling to McCort’s Sam Herring by first-period technical fall.

A quintet of Bison wrestled in the consolation finals. Colton Bumbarger (145) and Colton Ryan (152) won their bouts, while Dakota Shugarts (121), Ty Aveni (160) and Nick Bailor (160) had to settle for fourth.

Xavier Lutz (107), Bo Aveni (114) and Bryndin Chamberlain (127) rounded out the Clearfield placewinners, all taking seventh.

Collins cruised to the finals with technical falls over Forest Hills’ Nick Noon (21-2, 2:32) and Hollidaysburg’s Mitchell Barroner (17-2, 1:49) in the quarterfinals and semifinals before running into Pensiero, who led the Bison senior 5-4 after one period and upped the advantage to 7-4 early in the second. But after a Collins reversal and Pensiero escape, Collins hit a 6-point move to take a 12-8 lead to the third where he held on for a 15-11 victory, upping his season record to 11-0 and career mark to 130-15.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins, center, is flanked by Bishop McCort’s C.J. Pensiero and Huntingdon’s Brady Clark on the medal stand for the 172-pound weight class at Saturday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Championships. Collins beat Pensiero 15-11 for the title. (Submitted Photo)

Diehl pinned his first two opponents in the tournament before earning an 11-1 major decision over Bald Eagle Area’s Dawson Lomison in the semifinals. After Diehl’s loss to Herring in the finals, his season record fell to 8-4.

Cash Diehl placed second at 139 pounds and is 8-4 on the year.

Bumbarger and Ryan both suffered losses in the semifinal round before dropping to the consolation semifinals where each pinned their opponents to get back to the third-place bout. Bumbarger dropped a wild 19-15 decision to Chestnut Ridge’s Aaron Ickes in the semis, then pinned Penns Valley’s Sawyer Fetterolf in 1:24 before picking up a 17-1 technical fall over Somerset’s Sam Sheeler in the consolation finals to move to 11-5 this season.

Ryan was defeated by Bellefonte’s Ezra Swisher by a 10-1 major decision in his semifinal bout but rebounded to pin Penn Cambria’s Drew Mardula in 2:22 to reach the third-place bout where he defeated Central Cambria’s Jacob Wilson 7-0. Ryan improved to 11-3 on the season.

Ty Aveni and Bailor also lost in the semifinal round before fighting back to the consey finals. Aveni and Bellefonte’s Noah Weaver went through regulation scoreless but the Red Raider won the bout in sudden victory, hitting a 7-point move with less than 20 seconds left in the first OT period. Aveni (12-4) pinned Hollidaysburg’s Blake Kennedy in 4:33 in his next bout, but had to injury default to Penns Valley’s Brayden Lisowski for third.

Bailor was pinned by Somerset’s eventual champ Rowan Holmes in the semis, came back to deck BEA’s Gage Gardner in 3:29 in the consey semis and then lost by fall to Bishop McCort’s Caleb Rodriguez in 1:58. Bailor’s record this season is 9-4.

Shugarts had a nice run through the consolation bracket after falling to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (the eventual champ) in the quarterfinals. Shugarts won by first-period pin and a pair of 3-point decisions (14-11 and 8-5) to get back to the third-place bout where he was pinned by Westmont-Hilltop’s Owen Dluhos. With his 3-2 showing, Shugarts moved his season record to 8-5.

Lutz (7-5), Bo Aveni (8-6) and Chamberlain (8-6) all went 3-2 in the tournament. All three won their seventh-place bout by fall.

Also competing for Clearfield were 133-pounder Jackson Shugarts, 189-pounder Carter Freeland and 215-pounder Ryan Ludwig. Freeland and Ludwig were both 1-2 in the tournament. Freeland was up 10-0 over Bishop McCort’s Stefan Mateo late in the second period of their consolation bout when he suffered an injury and had to default. Mateo ended up placing fourth.

“We wrestled hard all weekend,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “Definitely improved. We got dinged up a little and our depth will be tested, but we will move forward.”

The Bison went 34-21 over the two-day tournament. They finished with 185 points to easily outdistance Chestnut Ridge (149) for second place in the team race. McCort piled up 302.5 points, while crowning Keegan Bassett (107), Jax Forrest (133), Herring (139), Bo Bassett (145), Devon Magro (152) and Melvin Miller (160) as individual champions.

Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (114) and Dominic Deputy (127), P-O’s Hummel (114), BEA’s Caleb Close (189), Huntingdon’s Landon Erdman (215) and Somerset’s Holmes (285) rounded out the champs.

Clearfield is back in action Wednesday, January 8 at Altoona.

Complete tournament results can be found HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Team Standings

(1) Bishop McCort 302.5, (2) Clearfield 185.0, (3) Chestnut Ridge 149.0, (4) Bellefonte 144.0, (5) Penns Valley 136.5, (6) Bald Eagle Area 131.0, (7) Hollidaysburg 121.0, (8) Huntingdon 106.5, (9) Somerset 96.0, (10) Philipsburg-Osceola 84.5, (11) Penn Cambria 67.5, (12) Richland 65.5, (13) Westmont Hilltop 65.0, (14) Central Cambria 61.5, (15) Forest Hills 59.5, (16) Central 56.0, (17) Bedford 50.5, (18) Tyrone 40.5, (19) Bellwood-Antis 13.5, (20) Greater Johnstown 10.0

Clearfield results

Championship Round 2

107 – Xavier Lutz pinned Zane Eddie (Bedford), 1:25

114 – Bo Aveni pinned Gavin Bilich (Huntingdon), 1:18

121 – Dakota Shugarts pinned Tucker Boone (Bedford), 3:33

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain maj. dec. Bryer Mickel (Central), 10-0

133 – Jacob Brua (Hollidaysburg) pinned Jackson Shugarts, 1:28

139 – Cash Diehl pinned Grady Rabenstein (Bellwood-Antis), 3:22

145 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Mason Nagle (Bellwood-Antis), 1:04

152 – Colton Ryan pinned Alex Mondick (Westmont Hilltop), 1:03

189 – Blair Miller (Central) pinned Carter Freeland, 4:25

215 – Ryan Ludwig pinned Jesse Calhoun (Chestnut Ridge), 1:05

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Walldims Benitez (Central), 1:52

Consolation Round 2

133 – Brody Custer (Forest Hills) dec. Jackson Shugarts, 9-7

189 – Carter Freeland pinned Hunter Bowser (Greater Johnstown), 0:24

Championship Quarterfinals

107 – Garrett Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Xavier Lutz, 1:04

114 – Brayden Sidney (Hollidaysburg) dec. Bo Aveni, 7-0

121 – Caleb Hummel (Philipsburg-Osceola) won by tech. fall over Dakota Shugarts, 16-1 5:14

127 – Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area) won by tech. fall over Bryndin Chamberlain, 17-0 4:27

139 – Cash Diehl pinned Christian Taylor (Huntingdon), 1:04

145 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Isaac Filak (Penn Cambria), 1:47

152 – Colton Ryan won by tech. fall over Cody Clapper (Central), 19-1 2:55

160 – Ty Aveni maj. dec. Cuyler Hale (Bedford), 8-0

172 – Brady Collins won by tech. fall over Nicholas Noon (Forest Hills), 21-2 2:32

215 – Marquez Gordon (Bishop McCort) maj. dec. Ryan Ludwig, 8-0

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Ryvan Audi (Richland), 5:47

Consolation Round 3

107 – Xavier Lutz pinned Parker Anslinger (Central Cambria), 0:23

114 – Bo Aveni won by tech. fall over Chase Pollino (Richland), 17-2 2:59

121 – Dakota Shugarts pinned Jeffrey Ickes (Chestnut Ridge), 1:58

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain won by tech. fall over Logan Krupka (Hollidaysburg), 16-0 3:25

189 – Matteo Noronha (Bishop McCort) won by inj. default over Carter Freeland, 10-0 2:34

215 – Evan Eichenlaub (Philipsburg-Osceola) dec. Ryan Ludwig, 2-1 UTB

Championship Semifinals

139 – Cash Diehl maj. dec. Dawson Lomison (Bald Eagle Area), 11-1

145 – Aaron Ickes (Chestnut Ridge) dec. Colton Bumbarger, 19-15

152 – Ezra Swisher (Bellefonte) maj. dec. Colton Ryan, 10-1

160 – Noah Weaver (Bellefonte) dec. Ty Aveni, 7-0 SV

172 – Brady Collins won by tech. fall over Mitchell Baronner (Hollidaysburg), 17-2 1:49

285 – Rowan Holmes (Somerset) pinned Nick Bailor, 0:21

Consolation Round 4

107 – Tyler Corey (Bald Eagle Area) dec. Xavier Lutz, 8-4

114 – Carsen Mowery (Central) dec. Bo Aveni, 9-3

121 – Dakota Shugarts dec. Landon Krupka (Hollidaysburg), 14-11

127 – Wyatt Long (Bellefonte) pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, 0:49

Consolation Semifinals

121 – Dakota Shugarts dec. Layton Munyon (Penn Cambria), 8-5

145 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Sawyer Fetterolf (Penns Valley), 1:24

152 – Colton Ryan pinned Drew Mardula (Penn Cambria), 2:22

160 – Ty Aveni pinned Blake Kennedy (Hollidaysburg), 4:33

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Gage Gardner (Bald Eagle Area), 3:29

Seventh Place

107 – Xavier Lutz pinned Bradley Peters (Philipsburg-Osceola), 0:25

114 – Bo Aveni pinned Santino Dipola (Forest Hills), 4:55

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Isaiah Chyr (Penn Cambria), 1:47

Third Place

121 – Owen Dluhos (Westmont Hilltop) pinned Dakota Shugarts, 1:47

145 – Colton Bumbarger won by tech. fall over Sam Sheeler (Somerset), 17-1 4:29

152 – Colton Ryan dec. Jacob Wilson (Central Cambria), 7-0

160 – Brayden Lisowski (Penns Valley) won by inj. default over Ty Aveni, 0-0 0:00

285 – Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort) pinned Nick Bailor, 1:58

Championship Finals

139 – Sam Herring (Bishop McCort) won by tech. fall over Cash Diehl, 18-3 1:47

172 – Brady Collins dec. C.J. Pensiero (Bishop McCort), 15-11

Results courtesy of PA-Wrestling.com

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/06 & 07 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 166.5 pts. 5th place

12/10 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 55 – 13 1 – 0

12/12 DUBOIS ppd. 1 – 0

12/13 DUBOIS 41 – 17 2 – 0

12/17 BROOKVILLE 55 – 13 3 – 0

12/21 @ St. Marys 50 – 21 4 – 0

01/03 & 04 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney 185 pts. 2nd place

01/08 @ Altoona

01/10 & 11 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP

01/14 @ Bald Eagle Area

01/16 HUNTINGDON

01/18 BISON DUALS

01/21 BELLEFONTE

01/24 & 25 @ Thomas Auto Tourney – Bedford

01/28 @ Tyrone

02/01 @ District 9 AA Duals

02/04 PENNS VALLEY

02/21 & 22 @ District 9 Championship

02/28 & 3/1 @ Northwest Regionals

03/06 – 08 @ PIAA Championships – Hershey