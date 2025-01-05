CLEARFIELD – Christian Welker, an HVACR student at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) from Clearfield, is currently mastering refrigerant recovery.

This critical skill ensures that harmful refrigerants are not released into the atmosphere, protecting the environment by reducing ozone depletion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, recovering refrigerant promotes sustainability by enabling its reuse, which saves money and conserves valuable resources.

Christian is also EPA and 608 certified.

