Thomas Edward Reitz, 61, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024. He was born on December 27, 1962, to Melvin and Virginia (Stephens) Reitz in Brookville. He was a 1981 graduate of Brookville High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, traveling, and gardening. He was well …

