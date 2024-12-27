UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension webinars provide evidence-based training aimed at saving lives and reducing suicidal behaviors.

Trainings are scheduled for the following dates:

Jan. 27, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

March 17, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Penn State Extension educators will lead this webinar training, “Question, Persuade and Refer,” developed by the QPR Institute. Participants can learn to recognize warning signs of suicide in friends, coworkers, family members or neighbors in need.

Designed for all people, regardless of profession, who are concerned about helping others, QPR is an emergency mental health intervention intended to interrupt a crisis and direct someone to proper care. Attendees will discuss potential scenarios and engage in active listening and persuasion techniques.

Penn State Extension offers this event free of charge, but participants must register by 11:59 p.m. the day before the event to receive the link to access the webinar.

The recording link will not be available after the webinar.