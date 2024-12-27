WINBURNE – Clearfield state police on Thursday issued a report concerning their investigation into a fatal Christmas Eve fire in Winburne.

Around 2:08 p.m. Dec. 24, firefighters with the Winburne Volunteer Fire Company were called to a working structure fire within their own community.

As multiple fire crews from Clearfield and Centre counties responded to the fire on Coalward Street, they were able to confirm that one person was trapped inside the burning home.

Around 3:25 p.m., State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Richard Krug was called to 50 Coalward St., to investigate the reported trailer fire with one deceased male victim.

Corporal Christopher Wilson, Trooper Nick Rickerson and Trooper David Patrick also responded to the scene, with Patrick serving as the lead investigator.

The trailer was a “complete loss” as its roof had fallen to one side and most of the structure was burnt, leaving the home’s interior exposed, state police said.

The victim was found lying at the back side of the trailer and identified as 75-year-old Clifford Harold Dunlap of Winburne by his son, Robert Dunlap, who is the Winburne fire chief.

An exterior and interior examination of the scene was conducted, state police said. “The complete structure sustained heavy fire damage [so] Fire Marshal Krug’s preliminary findings resulted in an undetermined cause of the fire.

“The victim had been using a wood pellet stove and kerosene heater to provide heat for the residence. Both units were previously reported to the victim’s son as not working properly.

“At this time, the fire is being ruled undetermined due to the unknown cause of the ignition of the fire and the death is being ruled accidental.”