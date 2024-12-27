BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) is pleased to announce its line-up of photo contests for 2025. The four quarterly themes are Winter Wonders, Big Fish, Take a Hike and Scenic Views.

The Winter Wonders photo contest runs from January through March. The annual Big Fish Photo Contest is from April through June. The Take a Hike Photo Contest is July through September. And, finally, October through December will be the Scenic Views Photo Contest.

Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; and fourth place, $25 for Winter Wonders, Take a Hike and Scenic Views contests.

The Big Fish Photo Contest has monthly winners of prize packs from PAGO members and two randomly-selected grand prize winners.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Cameron, Elk or Forest counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places and events of the region during each season,” states John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving as the designated Tourism Promotion Agency for three counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Elk and Forest.

