Paul E. Reitz, 99, of Punxsutawney, passed away on December 23, 2024, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. He was born April 11, 1925, to John and Mabel (Wise) Reitz in New Salem, Armstrong County. After high school, Paul served three years with the Army Air Corps during WWII. He then made his career as a specialized carpenter building furniture, using …

