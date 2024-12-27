Joy L. (Keck) Heitzenrater, 84, of Punxsutawney, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at her home. She was born on January 5, 1940, in Punxsutawney, the daughter of the late Helen (Lyle) and Alfred Keck. On October 28, 1956, she married Donald E. Heitzenrater, who survives. They were married for 68 years. Joy …

