John Roland Ivan Miller, 96, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on December 17, 2024, at Chapel Point. He was born April 16, 1928, in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Robert Ivan and Bertha Gaynell (Potts) Miller. John graduated from Edmunds High School in Burlington Vermont on June 15, 1945, and joined the Navy. He graduated from the U.S. …

