Alton B. Reiter passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born the son of David and Mary (Weber) Reiter on July 20, 1947, in Clearfield. On November 28, 1970, he married the former Bonnie Jean Niver; they shared over 54 years of marriage. Alton loved his family and was also an avid hunter. …

