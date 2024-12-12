STATE COLLEGE — As the holiday season reaches its peak, Downtown State College invites the local community to experience the magic of holiday shopping this weekend while supporting local businesses.

With the College Football Playoffs coming to town next weekend (Dec. 21-22), parking and access to downtown will be more challenging. That makes this weekend the ideal time to shop, dine and enjoy everything our vibrant downtown has to offer.

“Our small businesses are the heart of our downtown, and many of them faced challenges this year, including revenue losses due to construction disruptions along Calder Way,” said Kendra Kielbasa, retail and commercial business advocate for the Downtown State College Improvement District.

“These retailers are [not only] here because they love this community but also need and rely on your support during this busy holiday season. The weekend before Christmas is traditionally the busiest time for our retailers.

“Next weekend’s graduation and the College Football Playoffs will bring thousands to the area, but it may also make accessing downtown more difficult for local shoppers.

“We encourage everyone to shop early this weekend to find the perfect gifts while enjoying a festive and welcoming downtown atmosphere.”

What to Expect This Weekend:

Free Parking:

2-Hour Garage Parking

Staying longer? Visit participating merchants to receive Merchant Validated Parking to extend the free 2-hour garage parking.

o Free Meters and Lots: Available from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Festive Decorations and Shopping: Stroll through beautifully lit streets and find unique gifts at our one-of-a-kind boutiques and shops.

Why Shop This Weekend?

Plan Your Visit:

You may purchase Downtown Gift Cards online or at 127 S. Fraser St. These are accepted at over 100 businesses and make the perfect stocking stuffers.

Many retailers also offer their store gift cards. Check them out in person or online for details.

Parking is free and readily available this weekend, and many businesses offer holiday specials and warm hospitality to make your visit memorable. The district encourages everyone to embrace the season’s spirit by supporting local businesses and enjoying the unique charm of Downtown State College.

For more information about downtown events, parking, and promotions, visit www.DowntownStateCollege.com or follow on social media @DowntownStateCollege.