CLEARFIELD – A Muncy man accused of trading alcohol and e-cigarettes for sex with teens will be spending time in state prison.

Nirav Maheshbhai Patel, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors in two cases.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to a total of 36 months to six years in state prison with six years consecutive probation.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that after Patel completes the minimum sentence, he will be deported to India.

Patel must complete sex-offender counseling. Although an evaluation determined he was not a sexual predator, he will have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law.

Prior to sentencing, a statement written by one of the victims was read into the record. She stated that he ruined her mental health, and she has been bullied about her relationship with him. If she walks down the road where the assault happened, she has flashbacks. She described this as a horror movie she would have to watch for the rest of her life.

One of the victim’s mothers told the court the girl was doing well, then suddenly started having problems. When the mother learned of the assaults, she filed a police report.

“She trusted you,” she commented, adding that because Patel didn’t use protection, the girl had to be tested for sexually-transmitted diseases and if she was pregnant.

She also mentioned how the girl was bullied and called a “slut” at school, with her friends turning their backs on her.

“She is not to blame. You did this.”

She pointed out that he was an adult who knew “right from wrong” when he provided her alcohol and then had unprotected sex with the teen. For her this will not just go away, and she has needs therapy.

According to the affidavits, Patel was working at a gas station in Kylertown when the investigation began. In April, he picked up a 13-year-old victim in his van and then picked up another juvenile. He bought them two cases of “Twisted Tea”, an alcoholic beverage, before driving to a remote location and asking for sex. One of the girls had sex with him in the van while the other was in the front seat.

Another 15-year-old victim told police that she went with one of the other victims to get alcohol from Patel. The other girl had sex with Patel in the van and then he groped the 15-year-old girl.

One of the 13-year-old victims admitted to having sex with Patel in March in exchange for e-cigarettes.

The other 13-year-old victim later admitted to having sex with Patel on three occasions in December 2023.

In his interview with investigators, Patel admitted to portions of the crimes saying he received oral sex from one of the victims on two occasions.