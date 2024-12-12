BELLEFONTE — The worry among the Clearfield Lady Bison was if not being on the court in competition for over a week would be a detriment. After the season-opening win against Central, what was to be a contest in Brookville got postponed. So, aside from practices, the Lady Bison had no time on the court in an actual game until they took to the floor on Wednesday night. The night was an LHAC contest against rival Bellefonte, and the Lady Raiders were set to go.

However, Clearfield was more than ready for the competition, as if it was motivation to be back on the court after such a long wait. The Lady Bison never looked back from the opening tip, leading the entire night to take home a decisive 71-18 victory.

From the outset, it seemed as if the time between games gave Clearfield a chance to fine tune things that possibly were not up to standards in the opener. What ultimately happened was Clearfield opening up a lead and never giving it up. Led by Sonny Diehl and Mia Helsel, the Lady Bison jumped out to a 25-4 advantage after just one quarter of play.

That continued into the second quarter as the Lady Raiders tried to mount some offense, but it was to no avail. Clearfield’s defense held the home squad in check, and the Lady Bison rolled through the second quarter with the same results. Heading into the halftime break, the Lady Bison were firmly in control as the lead was insurmountable to the point the running clock was in effect the entire second half.

Freshman Eve Helsel scored 21 points in the easy Lady Bison victory over Bellefonte (Photo by Evolution Photography)

Clearfield only scored 17 points in the second half with the running clock, but it was more of the same as the defensive output remained the same.

A trio of Lady Bison made it into double figures, with the Helsel sisters, Mia and Eve, leading the way with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Diehl added in an additional 15. In the fourth quarter, a majority of the starters for the Lady Bison got a chance to take a seat and let the younger players get some minutes and experience in varsity action.

The hope to keep the undefeated streak going continues for Clearfield (2-0) later this week, as they look to rebuff superstition as they play host to Bishop Guilfoyle. It’s a Laurel Highlands battle on Friday the 13th, with varsity tip-off in the Bison Gym set for approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 25 29 8 9 – 71

Bellefonte 4 6 6 2 – 18

Clearfield – 71

Sonny Diehl 5 5-6 15, Esme Coffman 0 0-0 0, Eve Helsel 9 2-4 21, Hannah Glunt 0 3-6 3, Alyssa Natoli 0 0-0 0, Mia Helsel 9 1-2 23, Myleigh Hudson 2 0-0 5, Aliza Miller 0 0-0 0, Elia Evilsizor 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 27 11-18 71.

Bellefonte – 18

Taylor Brown 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Lose 0 0-0 0, Gigi Jasseh 0 0-0 0, Talia Cotter 2 0-0 4, Ava Lose 0 0-0 0, Riley Santostefano 1 1-2 3, Hannah Sampsel 1 0-0 2, Abby Herr 2 0-0 4, Ella Herr 1 0-0 2, Alexis Fravel 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 8 2-4 18.

