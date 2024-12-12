A new Christmas movie based on a Philipsburg man will have a red carpet premiere at the Historic Rowland Theatre on Dec. 22.

Saint Nick of Bethlehem, was written and directed by former Clearfield County resident Spencer Folmar and was inspired by the life of Allen Smith, who is a favorite local Santa Claus.

Folmer described Smith as inspiring because he helps people who are down and out or have special needs.

“He seemed to have a unique take on Santa Claus.”

Smith has played Santa for kids as well as residents of nursing homes. He even converted his garage into Santa’s Workshop for children to get their photos taken with him while they enjoy cookies and cocoa.

Then, about five years ago, tragedy struck Smith when he lost his son.

“I thought it (playing Santa) would be over for him. But just a month later, he was out in the community giving joy to others. His story became even more inspiring,” Folmar said.

Smith, in information on the Web site for the film, saintnickfilm.com, is quoted as saying he thought about giving up being Santa.

“Then I thought, I have to be Santa, just like I have been,” he said. “Yes, I’m broken-hearted from losing my son, but the joy I see in the eyes of other children, makes it hurt less.”

In Saint Nick of Bethlehem, Nick is struggling after losing his son, and finds a new purpose by playing Santa at a local hospital.

“As he brings joy to countless lives, he not only reunites with his true love, but also discovers profound healing through the act of giving,” it explains on the Web site.

“Through his journey, he learns that in sharing love and kindness, he can rise above his sorrow, inspiring an entire community and proving that even in our darkest moments, we can illuminate the world around us.”

Saint Nick of Bethlehem was partially filmed in our area at such sites as the giant Santa Claus and the We Are Inn in Philipsburg, Downtown Philipsburg, and Noah’s Nights of Lights in Morrisdale.

Additional filming was done during the last holiday season in Bethlehem, the hometown of the star, Daniel Roebuck.

Folmar had the idea for the screenplay for a while, but it was after Folmar met Roebuck, that the project “really came together” as Roebuck brought in producers to assist them.

Roebuck also helped with the script and is listed as the co-writer and co-director with Folmar.

The film stars Cathy Moriarity, Marsha Dietlin Bennett, Duane Whitaker, Elias Kemuel, Timothy E. Goodwin, Stelio Savante, Jennifer Porrata and Bradford Haynes.

The movie is in limited release but has been shown in multiple locations beginning with Bethlehem on Nov. 27.

“The film is doing well for an independent release, with strong audience turnout at early screenings. It’s been particularly rewarding to see how word-of-mouth has driven interest,” Folmar said.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Viewers are connecting with the heartfelt story and its universal themes. As for official reviews, we’ve received some encouraging feedback from early critics, and we’re expecting more coverage as the release expands.”

Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press in his review commented that it “is a charming new entry into the Christmas season movie cannon.

“Roebuck carries the film well with his combination of whimsy and sincerity. Even his eyes twinkle like Santa Claus.”

In addition to the red carpet premiere at the Rowland, the film will be shown locally at the Ritz Theater in Clearfield on Dec. 14. It has already been screened in various locations in Florida, New York, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Ohio.

Folmar noted, “At the moment, the film is being shown independently, but we’ve had preliminary discussions with a few distributors. There’s also been interest in making it available on streaming platforms and potentially releasing it on DVD.”

Smith is also the subject of a documentary by Folmar.

“We’re in the post-production phase, fine-tuning the narrative to ensure it captures their inspiring story. I believe it will be a meaningful complement to the film,” Folmar said.

The documentary is expected to be released in 2025.

Folmar attended West Branch Schools before going to Grove City College and then the New York Film Academy.

Although he lives in Los Angeles, he has returned to the area several times to film his movies. (Shooting Heroin, Generational Sins, Guilt & Sentence and Fortified.)