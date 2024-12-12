CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Junior-Senior High School bocce ball team will begin its 2024-25 season against Ridgway on Monday, Dec. 16at 3:45 p.m.

Returning players from last season are seniors Lee Ogden, Avelynn McKendrick and Dana Koziatek, along with juniors Seth Jordan, Maxine Maines and Gabby Mercado. New to the team this year are freshman players Nathan Flanagan and Logan Porter.

Last season, the Bison came up just short in the district playoffs against DuBois. The team is excited to once again be on the court, and looking forward to competing against a few new teams this year.

Unified Champion Schools provides opportunities for students both with all types of disabilities and without disabilities to participate in sports meaningfully, and by engaging other students in the school community, Interscholastic Unified Sports (IUS) helps promote inclusion, acceptance and respect.

The Bison Bocce Team is coached by Barb Spila and Jessica Komonczi with volunteer Jamie Kline and referees Judi Bookhamer and Michele Moyer.

The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Bureau of Special Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Pictured, in the back row, are: Harley Brink, Lee Ogden, Seth Jordan, Dana Koziatek and Avelynn McKendrick.

In the front are: Logan Porter, Nathan Flanagan, Maxine Maines and Gabby Mercado.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 19, HOME against DuBois

Wednesday, Jan. 8 @ St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, HOME against St. Marys

Thursday, Jan. 30, HOME against Ridgway

Friday, Feb. 7 @ DuBois 4 p.m.

Championships TBA

All home matches begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Weiss Gymnasium.

There is no cost for admission and the Bison school family and community are encouraged to attend and cheer on the players.

Follow the Clearfield Bison Bocce Team page on Facebook for more information.