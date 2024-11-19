Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.516 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.81/gallon while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon, a difference of $1.18/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 15.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Nov. 18, 2023: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Nov. 18, 2022: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Nov. 18, 2021: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Nov. 18, 2020: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

Nov. 18, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Nov. 18, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Nov. 18, 2017: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

Nov. 18, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Nov. 18, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

Nov. 18, 2014: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.25/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/g.

Hagerstown – $3.13/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.

York – $3.43/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

“Several states saw gas prices jump or ‘cycle’ last week, a behavior in which gas prices climb significantly after falling below a station’s replacement price. This led the national average to see little meaningful change from last week, with many states experiencing a slow decline, offsetting the few states that did see big jumps,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, the good news is that those states that saw large jumps last week will likely see some of the biggest declines at the pump this week, paving the way for the national average to fall, potentially below $3 per gallon, just in time for Thanksgiving, with GasBuddy tracking 28 states already below that level.”

