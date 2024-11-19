UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Marking a decade of doing good, Penn State is preparing to launch its 10th GivingTuesday event this fall. Honoring the University’s founding year, the event will begin early on Dec. 2 at 18:55 on the 24-hour clock — 6:55 p.m. EST — and conclude at midnight on Dec. 3.

What began as a small effort with less than 10 participating campaigns has grown into a signature fundraising event for the University that draws participation from thousands of alumni, friends, faculty, staff, families, fans and students each year. In 2023, more than 10,800 supporters — representing 47 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and 20 countries — made gifts to campaigns across the University.

This year, more than 140 campaigns will be raising support for initiatives representing every Penn State college and campus, in addition to a variety of outreach programs and alumni interest groups. From topics like sustainability, student opportunity, community outreach, and more, campaigns represent a reprise of crowd-favorite efforts from previous years in addition to projects that are new to the 2024 event.

As GivingTuesday presents the opportunity for Penn Staters to engage with the projects they care most about, the public is invited again this year to set up personal fundraising pages through the event platform by becoming a campaign advocate. Over the past two years, hundreds of volunteers have signed up to serve in this role, engaging friends, family and colleagues, and building greater awareness of student and faculty-led efforts University-wide. More information on how to become a GivingTuesday campaign advocate can be found on the event page with resources available in the GivingTuesday tool kit.

Updates on fundraising progress will be available at givingtuesday.psu.edu once the event goes live, and @RaisePennState will be sharing stories, campaign information and event updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). For more information or questions about GivingTuesday, contact the Office of Annual Giving at 888-800-9163 or givingtuesday@psu.edu.

Gifts made on GivingTuesday will advance the University’s historic land-grant mission to serve and lead. Through philanthropy, alumni and friends are helping students to join the Penn State family and prepare for lifelong success; driving research, outreach and economic development that grow our shared strength and readiness for the future; and increasing the University’s impact for families, patients and communities across the commonwealth and around the world. Learn more by visiting raise.psu.edu.