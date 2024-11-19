CLEARFIELD – A local business owner has been recognized as an outstanding citizen.

Recently members of the Clearfield Rotary Club presented Jason E. Gill, owner of The Country Butcher in Clearfield, with its Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award.

Gill was recognized for his ongoing and growing involvement in local communities, which he’s helped in a myriad of ways.

Pictured, from left to right, are Gill, Rotary Club President Regina Smith, Trey Gill, Shannon Gill, Owen Gill and Luke Gill.

Rotary is an international service club, which helps in each local town or city where it’s located. It also helps with projects world-wide.

Those interested in learning more and possibly joining the Clearfield Rotary Club and its efforts should speak to a local Rotarian.