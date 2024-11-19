CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area School Board held a very short committee meeting Monday night, reviewing the reports for personnel and field trip requests and hearing a brief update about a school project.

Librarian Larry Way spoke to the board about a shoebox packing event for Operation Christmas Child to be held Wednesday after school in the library

He said they expect to pack well over 200 boxes, noting that the Key Club sponsors the event each year, and he encouraged board members to come and help pack the boxes.

Other items under board consideration include the creation of a second classroom aide for the emotional support classroom.

There were also several transfer and leave requests and two field trip requests, one for the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January and a request to take Kindergarten students to Farmer’s Inn on two dates in May.

The regular voting meeting will be held next week.