CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors announces the release of over $128,000 in funding for community projects in Clearfield County.

The 2024 spotlight programs in the Clearfield area are the Summer Day Camp Room Remodel at the Clearfield YMCA and the upgrade for the Colorado Pool Timing System for the Clearfield Aquatics Club.

Each project is receiving a $2,000 grant award with the funding for the Aquatics Club coming from the Kurtz CCL Fund.

In announcing the awards, CCCF Board Chairman Jeb Soult said: “While we couldn’t fund all the grant requests this year, the Grant Committee did a superb job reviewing all applications and provided a quality list of projects to award a total of just over $128,000 in grant funding to.

“The projects selected represent communities across Clearfield County and meet the criteria to improve communities, help citizens and solve identified problems.

“We thank every organization that applied and appreciate the work performed and services provided by all these community organizations”.

Grant Committee Chair Lisa Kovalick added that, “Grant Committee members did careful and detailed individual reviews of all submitted applications before meeting as a group to make the final selections.

“Committee members carefully considered the benefit and impact each project would have before making our final recommendations to the CCCF Board of Directors.”

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken noted that, “the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Grant Program looks for programs that will benefit a large segment of the population, especially children, while helping to cover a need or solve a problem. All projects selected for funding meet a need within their community or to the county.”



A 2024 CCCF Community Project Grant is awarded to Clearfield Aquatics Club for upgrades to the Colorado Timing System. Pictured, from left, are CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken, with Directors of the Clearfield Aquatics Club Melanie MacDonald, Tera O’Link, Morgan Duke, Kerry Wallace and Erin Wills.

Other projects receiving grant awards are: Arc Human Services for the T.E.A.M.S Program; Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund for its assistance for local cancer patients; Brisbin Borough to purchase playground equipment at the restored Brisbin Park and Dam; the Children’s Aid Society for a child care center painting project; Clear-Centre Pool for lawn care for the pool property; We Care for Kids for its Sneakers and Boots Program; Downtown DuBois Inc., for its E3 Entrepreneurial Shed Program; The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties for maintenance and safety projects at Camp Confidence; Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. for its cancer patient support programs; Clearfield County League on Social Services for the RELLIES program; Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department for community fire prevention programs; Curwensville Pike Township Historical Society for its improvement project in the display areas; Glen Richey Fireman’s Recreational Park for the purchase of a new mower; God’s Cupboard at West Side United Methodist Church for its food programs; Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company to replace aging wooden public seating units; Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library to complete the Story Walk project and purchase an AED device; Lawrence Township Rec Park to purchase ADA playground equipment; Life Fast Forward to cover costs for the program; Little League Baseball Inc./Moshannon Valley Little League for the Ramey softball field fence project phase 2; Mahaffey Scout Park Association for equipment at the park; SENSEational Kids Gymnasium LLC for inclusive sensory equipment; Serendipity Horse Rescue Ranch for purchase of a transport trailer; St. John Lutheran Church to restore stained glass windows; Winburne Fire Company for fire rescue equipment transition costs; and the Winkler Art Gallery and Art Education Center for the Paint the Town Mural Project 2.0.

Grants were also awarded from the Sarah Jane Mattern Fund to Osceola Mills community organizations including the Columbia Fire Company, the Osceola Mills Community Library, the Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation and the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.

Anyone interested in supporting CCCF Endowment Funds that provide funding for the Community Grant Program can visit the CCCF Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and do a secure online donation or donations can be mailed to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830 with checks made payable to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and note on the check memo line “Support CCCF Grant Program.”

The Charitable Foundation also welcomes inquiries from anyone interested in starting an endowment or scholarship fund that will benefit their community or a specific area of need.