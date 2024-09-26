CLEARFIELD – An inmate of the state prison in Houtzdale pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday for possessing contraband.

Jihad R. Bashir, 33, was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve 30 months to seven years in state prison. This sentence will run concurrent with his current term of incarceration of 20 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide from a York County case in 2011.

The criminal complaint details how Bashir was found in possession of 57 strips of paper laced with MDMB-4en-PINACA, which is a synthetic cannabinoid and a psychoactive substance.

The substance was spotted by a corrections officer during a random air scan inside the prison. As Bashir exited his cell, the CO saw a piece of paper in Bashir’s hand.

After a K9 officer scanned the paper, he positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. The paper was secured.

Inside the folded paper, there were 57 smaller strips of paper that tested positive for the substance, which is a schedule one narcotic, according to the affidavit.

Prior to sentencing, Bashir commented that he is now going to stay out of trouble.