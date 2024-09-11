CLEARFIELD – A memorial ceremony honored service men and women and remembered those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America 23 years ago today.

It was attended by local law enforcement, firefighters, state and local officials as well as community members before the Clearfield County Courthouse.

The county’s memorial flag was raised and a red, white and blue memorial wreath was presented before the Sept. 11 memorial stone.

Twenty-three years ago, at 8:46 a.m., hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed the plane into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, impacting between floors 93 and 99.

At 9:03 a.m., hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower, striking between floors 77 and 85.

Photos by GANT News Editor Jessica Shirey























At 9:37 a.m., hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the western side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, and at 10:03 a.m., passengers and crew rebelled against hijackers in an effort to take back United Airlines Flight 93.

That plane was crashed into a field in Shanksville, a town most had never heard of outside of Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Clearfield has remembered 9/11 annually with the late Marv Smith having a faithful role in the ceremony until his passing in June of last year.

Today’s service was organized by the Clearfield County Commissioners in conjunction with members of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department.