Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on the schedule for its South Atherton Street (Route 3014) project that stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway in State College. While the contractor will not be working on Friday, September 6, or Saturday, September 7, to mitigate traffic impacts for Penn State’s home opener against Bowling Green, drivers traveling through the work zone can expect the following today, tomorrow, and Thursday, September 5.

Crews will continue to work within the long-term traffic control pattern implemented Thursday, August 29, between Clay Lane and Curtain Road. Westbound traffic toward North Atherton Street will be reduced to one lane during daylight hours, with flaggers in the roadway directing traffic.

During non-working hours, the contractor will maintain two open lanes throughout the work zone.

PennDOT posts updates and detour information on the Atherton Street project page weekly and encourages drivers to visit the page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet.

Overall work on the project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing the project in the fall of 2024, but all work is weather-dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that intermittent traffic stops are possible for short periods during work activities and urges drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone. PennDOT also reminds drivers not to follow construction equipment into the closed lane and to use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays when approaching the work zone.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.