Matthew Clark will always be a coach’s son and someone who has sports at the top of his mind. But nothing prepares someone for life on the road for around four straight months attending camps and showcases to help make a baseball program the best it can be.
The post LIFE OF A DOBO: Brockway’s Clark Shares Path to Richmond Spiders Director of Baseball Operations appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sports/2024/09/03/life-of-a-dobo-brockways-clark-shares-path-to-richmond-spiders-director-of-baseball-operations-150638/