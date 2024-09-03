CLEARFIELD – On Friday, former and current Clearfield Borough Council members came together to honor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III for serving as solicitor for 34 years.

Bell, who is retiring from the position, was presented with a special plaque by Steve Livergood, current council president.

“We didn’t want him just going off into the sunset,” Livergood commented, explaining it was hard to “nail him down” for the presentation since Bell is very busy as the county’s First Assistant District Attorney.

Longtime council member and former President, Jim Leitzinger stated that Bell has done an “excellent” job in his 34 years and the borough really appreciates his efforts.

“It has been my pleasure,” Bell responded, adding that he enjoys doing public service. He noted his father had also served as borough solicitor for a few years.

Among his accomplishments is the “Save the Dimeling” project, former council president Harvey Haag noted.

At the time the drive started, the Dimeling Hotel was “deep in debt”, Bell explained and it looked as if the borough was going to have to take it over and later possibly have to tear it down.

Instead, they formed the Downtown Business Authority with area citizens. The DBA was able to buy it using grants along with borough funds and eventually it was purchased by a company that converted it into a senior apartment building.

Another big project was the town’s sewer line replacement which was very “time consuming,” with tracking all of the property lines and writing easements for the lines, he said.

Clearfield Regional Police Chief Vince McGinnis who was also on hand, thanked Bell “for always being there for us.”

Although Bell’s official last day was Friday, he said he will be available to help the new solicitor, Pat Lavelle, if needed.

Bell returned to the DA’s office with DA Ryan Sayers in late April. Bell previously served in the same position under former DA William A. Shaw Jr. before becoming the District Court Administrator for 14 years.

In his storied career, he has also spent time in the public defender’s office, including a stint as the Chief Public Defender.