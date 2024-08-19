CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County the week of Aug. 19.

PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Bridge Maintenance & Cleaning

Route 4010 (Saddle Club Road) at a bridge spanning Little Anderson Creek two miles west of Chestnut Grove in Brady Township. Monday, August 19, and Tuesday, August 20. PennDOT will implement a detour using Route 2003 (Doe Run Road), Route 3002 (Main Street), and Route 2005 (Center Road).

· Route 3005 (Irvona Road) at a bridge spanning Comfort Run in Jordan Township. Wednesday, August 21, through Friday, August 23. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pennsylvania has some of the oldest bridges in the country, with an age of more than 50 years on average. Preventive maintenance is vital in extending the life of the structures. As such, PennDOT maintenance crews perform some bridge deck patching and structural repairs.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 865 between the intersections or Route 53 in Coalport Borough and Route 2002 (Utahville Road) in Beccaria Township. Monday, August 19, through Friday, August 23. PennDOT will implement a detour using Route 2002 (Utahville Road) and Route 53 during daylight hours only.

Route 2002 (Utahville Road) between Weld Cemetery Road and Route 865. Monday, August 19, through Friday, August 23. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Route 879 at the on-off ramps for the Route 153 interchange. Monday, August 19, and Tuesday, August 20. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3011 (Irishtown Road) between Route 219 in Bloom Township and Main Street in Grampian. Wednesday, August 21, through Friday, August 23. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Vegetation Management

Route 53 between Glenn Hope and the Clearfield/Cambria County line. Monday, August 19, through Friday, August 23. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 4003 (Stanley Road/Mine Road) in Brady Township between Stanley Bottom Road and Route 410. Monday, August 19, through Wednesday, August 21. Traffic control will vary.

Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road) between Sykesville and Stanley Road in Brady Township. Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23. Traffic control will vary.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.

Customers can report road concerns by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD. If calling after hours, please leave a name and phone number.

For more information on PennDOT’s maintenance activities, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/about-us/maintenanceactivities.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D2Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.