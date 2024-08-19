BROOKVILLE – Join for a night of intrigue, suspense, and Italian cuisine at the Brookville Chamber’s Haunted Brookville fundraiser event — Murder Mystery Dinner Party.

Pittsburgh’s #1 interactive dinner theater company, Mystery’s Most Wanted returns to Brookville with an exciting performance of: Mobsters, Molls and Marinara.

Organizers encourage guests to embrace the spirit of the Roaring 20’s by dressing up in their best mobster-inspired outfits. Whether you come as a suave gangster, a glamorous flapper or a daring detective, make sure you look the part.

Be part of the action and help solve the murder of a local Chicago crime boss. Who knows, you may even be the mug who saves the day.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 – Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the show begins at 6 p.m.

Reservations are required.

You are welcome to bring your own adult beverages. (Must be 21 to consume alcohol.)

Location: Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St., Brookville

Capture your night in style with fun photos at the themed photo booth. This event is a key fundraiser for the Haunted Brookville festivities, helping to keep the event free for kids to enjoy a fun Halloween-themed community festival.

Don’t miss this chance to experience an unforgettable evening filled with secrets, surprises and plenty of laughs. Grab your detective hat and reserve your spot now.

For more information, contact the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce 814-849-8448. Tickets available online BrookvilleChamber.com or at the Brookville Chamber office.