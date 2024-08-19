CLEARFIELD – The popular Men Who Cook event will be held on Saturday, October 19 at the Clearfield VFW.

Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations to benefit local VFW projects.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with all the men offering generous portions of their culinary specialties. The audience votes for their favorite dishes by providing tips in a jar located at each station. The cooks who raise the most funds win the coveted “Golden Chef” awards. This year’s event will feature a “pro” category, an “at home chef” category, team category and junior division.

Attendees to last year’s event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as beef brisket, asiago chicken, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, lobster mac n’ cheese, lasagna, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2024 line-up will be announced pre-event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clearfield VFW or online here.

Reserve your tickets today and join us for a fun-filled culinary evening.

The Men Who Cook Charity event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News, Novey Recycling, The After Dark & Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.