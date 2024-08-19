The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly monthly deer target match today with 20 shooters participating Sunday.

Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings continues to have the hot gun and for the second week in a row he’s earned top honors in the Custom Class.

There was a three-way tie for second place between Jeff Gates of Altoona, Mike Huth of Punxsutawney and Dean Brosius of Punxsutawney.

Ed Rethi of Dixonville took first in the Factory Varmint class, while second place went to David Shaw of Curwensville.

The side group match went to Alvin Lee of Duncansville. He had a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.146″.

Pictured are Huth, Brosius, Shaw, Gates, Rethi, Lee and Keefe.