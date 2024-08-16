“Scavengers Reign” was co-created by Charles Huettner, an Adams County-based animator.

“Stunningly original.” “A triumph of imagination.” “Uniquely thrilling.”

Scavengers Reign, an animated sci-fi series, debuted on Max in 2023 to huge critical acclaim. It’s now nominated for an Emmy alongside X-Men ’97, The Simpsons, Blue Eye Samurai, and Bob’s Burgers.

The show was co-created by Charles Huettner, an Adams County-based animator. He answered PA Local’s questions via email about the nomination, his show’s Pennsylvania-inspired elements, and more. This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

PA Local: Can you talk about the highs and lows of this year? The show was canceled by HBO Max, nominated for an Emmy, then arrived on Netflix where a whole new audience awaits — stoking fan hopes of a possible Season 2 on a new platform. Is your head spinning? What do you hope comes next?

Huettner: My perspective on it is that getting to make the show in the first place, in the way we wanted to, was an absolute gift. The entertainment industry always seems to be in some kind of turmoil. I didn’t enter into all this with any expectations or sense of entitlement that we would get to make the show forever. Sometimes business decisions made at the top of these large entertainment companies can seem random, and that was always on my mind from the very beginning.

I’m very proud of our Emmy nomination. Me and everyone on the team poured a lot of passion into the show, so it’s nice to see that recognized. Netflix has one of the largest user bases so I’m happy more people are able to watch the show. Obviously, we are hopeful for a second season, but that decision is beyond my control.

PA Local: So much has been said about the look of the show, with praise from the likes of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro. What inspired the show’s aesthetics? Is there any Pennsylvania in the inspiration behind the world-building or the many bugs?

Huettner: Absolutely! I grew up on old farmland in south-central PA. I spent most of my childhood running around in the nearby forest. One of the biggest inspirations for me was the way some of the thorn bushes and vines would overtake certain man-made structures, like fence posts, etc. Eventually, they look like this big chaotic mess of vines reaching out for something that doesn’t exist. If you look at the show, you’ll see a lot of that in the background art.

PA Local: Bio stuff: You said in a 10-year-old Tumblr interview that you went to a state university and pursued a major in fine art drawing. What university was it? Did you grow up in PA? If so, where?

Huettner: Yes, I went to Kutztown University. I originally wanted to be a graphic designer, but that program was difficult to enter so I defaulted to the fine art program instead. I grew up on an old farm outside of Biglerville.

PA Local: Did you work on the series from Pennsylvania? If so, how did that work logistically? Why stay in Pennsylvania as opposed to moving somewhere with a greater concentration of arts / industry?

Huettner: We got the green light to make the show right before COVID-19 hit us with lockdowns. So working remotely just became the standard for everyone at the time. Video calls can be fatiguing at first, but you get over it.

A studio being open to remote workers is actually quite an advantage. It opens the door to a wider pool of artists. Honestly, I never considered show creation as a career path for me. Adult animated dramas are kind of a rare thing in America. It just never seemed like a possibility until it was literally happening.

I’m not much of a city guy. Pennsylvania is very much home to me, but I do fly to Los Angeles for work on occasion.

PA Local: I read that you taught animation to yourself after becoming disillusioned as a college student of fine art. What’s your advice for anyone who worries they’ve missed the boat or that they’re too late to create what they want to?

Huettner: I think working on a huge project right out of college would have been the worst thing actually. You’re still becoming a functional human being; managing a huge project on top of that sounds insane.

It’s never too late, Your life experience is valuable and will enrich the art you create. Also, Ridley Scott and Hayao Miyazaki made their first films in their 40s!

PA Local: Do you have a favorite place in Pennsylvania or a favorite artwork — book, movie, show, etc — that’s set in or about Pennsylvania?

Huettner: I’m quite fond of Devil’s Den at the Gettysburg National Military Park. As for artwork, I have to give a shout out to M. Night Shyamalan, since his movies usually take place somewhere in Pennsylvania.

