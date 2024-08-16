James Donald “Don” Swab, 85, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024, in Erie, PA. James was born on October 27, 1938, to the late Jay McKee and Arlene Lucille “Artie” (Weary) Swab, in Westville, PA. James married Irma J. Yohe, on July 1, 1961; Irma survives him. He graduated from high school and did two years …

