CLEARFIELD – Last night Clearfield Borough Council heard from a number of community members who mobilized in support of a proposed local whitewater recreation park.

Clearly Ahead Development has proposed the removal of Clearfield’s Raftmen’s Memorial Timber Dam and the creation of a whitewater recreation park in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

There will be no taxpayer money used for project engineering costs as the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. board of directors has authorized the CRC to spearhead pursuit of grant opportunities as well as private donation fundraising efforts.

Consequentially, Clearfield Borough will not be responsible for the $255,000 required for the engineering study so it may keep its focus on funding other borough initiatives.

If the project moves forward, ongoing maintenance and insurance costs would still be the responsibility of the borough, as the costs for the current low-head dam are presently.

The project has been proposed to proactively find a solution to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s initiative to remove all low-head dams.

Pennsylvania has been a leader in low-head dam removals for 14 years in a row. Seventy-five percent of its 3,000 dams are mostly low-head dams.

Low-head dams are reportedly more dangerous for boating, paddling, tubing and swimming, and have been nicknamed “drowning machines” due to their highly-dangerous, circular currents.

Artificially-designed, in-water recreation parks are substantially safer than low-head dams and also safe for boaters, paddlers, tubing, swimming, fishing and onlookers.

In the event swift-water training becomes necessary, members of a local paddling group—Friends of Moshannon Creek—have offered to provide and or cover costs for swift-water rescue training for local firefighters and first responders.

Last night council heard from a number of community members who avidly support the project during the public comment period, which lasted about an hour and 45 minutes.

Joe Kendrick—a local business owner for over a decade—said his family has always been proud of their community, especially its amazing natural state and historical significance to Pennsylvania.

He was concerned about council’s “resistance” and though he admitted all ventures of this magnitude have inherent risks and potential failures, the future rewards of having a healthier ecosystem and community far outweigh those minor inconveniences and sacrifices along the way.

“It’s been my experience that when our Clearfield community pulls together, good things can happen,” said Kendrick, adding “it’s been proven over and over again.

“It literally brought this river back from death 30 years, 40 years ago. Now it’s got fish and it’s got life in it. It’s got recreation on it.” He also noted the downtown and riverfront revitalization efforts.

“Our community—it’s coming back and with pride and businesses continue to start up here even in this very difficult economic system. Leadership has failed us to this point, but our businesses are still trying.”

He said numerous whitewater recreation parks have been created, and all have become much more than a “recreational success,” but also a “community ecological and economical success.”

Kendrick urged council not to submit to fear-mongering and vote with intentions of bettering the community they serve like the others who have recognized and conquered the same project concerns.

“It’s our most precious resource—the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, and if we let this go, it’s going to die again,” and our kids will continue to leave this community.

“This isn’t your river. This isn’t my river. This is our kids’ river. We need you to step up and stop worrying about frivolous things because every past risk made by [this council] has paid off.”

Scott Collins—a Clearfield health/physical education school teacher and local kayaking expert—called the river one of his life-long passions.

“From Maine to Tennessee to California, I’ve paddled these things first-hand,” he said, “and they’re great.”

As a community, he said we need to help our children embrace outdoor recreation whether it’s fishing, boating, etc.

“We don’t inherit ‘mother earth’ from our grandparents, but we borrow it from our grandchildren.”

He urged council to support the re-purposing of the river into a neat recreation opportunity for the future health, safety and well-being of the children of this community.

“… Educate yourself on this proposal because it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Collins.

Poppy Breining, director of trails and recreation for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, enthusiastically supported the removal of the existing low-head dam and creation of whitewater recreation parks in both Clearfield and Curwensville.

“… It would yield significant economic benefits for your region, … and also contribute positively to our state’s outdoor recreation industry.

“Pennsylvania boasts a rich tradition of outdoor recreation,” she said, with an economic impact that can’t be overstated as the state is currently ranked in the Top 10 nationally for its outdoor recreation economy.

Its vast and varied natural beauty and recreational opportunities contributed almost $17 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2022, said Breining.

“A dedicated whitewater recreation park would enhance this contribution by attracting enthusiasts seeking specialized and exhilarating experiences that can’t be found elsewhere.”

She called these parks “proven economic drivers” that lead to increased spending at local businesses such as hotels, restaurants and retail shops, which has been the case for Johnstown.

Council members were encouraged to take a “field trip” to the Stonycreek Whitewater Park about an hour-and-a-half away, or view existing in-water recreation parks around the U.S. online.

Ultimately council tabled an official decision until all documentation can be thoroughly reviewed by the newly-appointed solicitor, Patrick Lavelle.

Mayor Mason Strouse said he remains a strong supporter of the whitewater recreation park proposal, and sees the project as an “excellent opportunity to address a future problem.”

“There’s no doubt—at some point—we will need to replace the 50-plus year old dam,” plus the state’s also removing them.

He thanked the CRC board for its willingness to pursue project funds and Friends of Moshannon Creek for its willingness to offer specialized training to local first responders.

Time is of the essence, however, he said, when it comes to funding with a lot currently available for outdoor tourism and recreation, with some having a project completion deadline of 2026—an important milestone for the nation.

Many community members, local businesses and organizations strongly support this project, according to Strouse, and recognize the positive impact it could have for the community.

He did note the biggest concern he hears most is regarding loss of river levels.

He strongly urged those in project development to ensure this doesn’t happen, noting “we simply don’t have water to spare.”

Strouse also agreed with statements made at council’s prior meeting, and that the borough should have been informed of the project from the very beginning, especially since the intention is for the borough to assume maintenance upon the project’s completion.

“The frustration from the borough’s elected officials and staff comes from this simple fact: we appreciate being included now, but we should have been the first point of contact instead of being strong-armed into the project.

“There are a lot of people looking at the borough to make or break this project. I am in favor of this project, but I am not in favor of how it was presented to our community, which basically backed council into a corner and forces a decision that wasn’t their idea to begin with.”

Strouse said for that reason, he’s thankful for the CRC, which has stepped up to raise/pursue funds, because if council had to cover the costs, it simply couldn’t do it on its own.

“But, with the support of the CRC, its President Maria Lemmo and Main Street Manager Sue Diehl, I really do believe this project could and should become a reality.”