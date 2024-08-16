CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is excited to announce its 2024 Beautiful Baby Contest. For the fifth year in a row, CAST’s Beautiful Baby Contest will be held completely online.

Eligible entries include babies from birth through 36 months and all are welcome to be part of the contest. There is no registration fee to participate in this event, but online pre-registration is required to enter.

Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. No entries will be accepted after this deadline.

Parents, grandparents and other family members or guardians entering a baby for the contest can do so online at www.ClearfieldArts.org .

Registration and photo permission forms will need to be completed, and a photo uploaded. CAST will use these images for the online contest.

The contest will open Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Family, friends and members of the community can vote for their favorite Beautiful Baby by making online donations via the link provided with your favorite beautiful baby on CAST’s Facebook page and www.ClearfieldArts.org .

Donations by check, noting the baby’s name in the memo line, can also be mailed to CAST at P.O. Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830, or placed in the secure drop box located outside the CAST office doors at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

On Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at 9 p.m., the contest will close.

The entrant that has raised the most money will be named the winner of the 2024 Beautiful Baby Contest.

The first-, second- and third-place winners will receive a trophy award and a gift certificate to CAST events.

Winners will be announced via social media and e-mail blast Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

A press release will also be sent to the local media with images of the winners.

All money that is raised from the contest benefit CAST and helps to fund operating expenditures and capital improvements.