John A. Morris, 43, of Clarion, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, at his home. Born on August 24, 1980, in Brookville, he was the son of the late John P. Morris and Sally J. Morris. He was a graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Hope Rising Church. He was employed at present by Advanced Disposal. Those …

