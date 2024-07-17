CLEARFIELD – Animosity doesn’t appear to be dying down, and instead continues to build up in Lawrence Township.

July 2, the newest member of the township’s Board of Supervisors Scott Way gave a bold address, calling for a change in the atmosphere, as well as the resignation of fellow Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.

At that meeting, Way spoke of how township officials and employees have been mistreated—and for some time now, adding change was necessary for the township to move forward.

The board of supervisors met again Tuesday, and with all three supervisors present, strong hostility was evident among the board and felt by members of the public.

Way questioned Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. over internal transparency specifically concerning a lawsuit filed against the township by Clearfield Municipal Authority (CMA) over the Sewer Fund.

In response Shaw indicated there had been an offer made to CMA as an effort to resolve the matter. But, he said, as of the meeting, there had been no response from CMA.

When it was Ruffner’s turn to comment on township matters, he first listed all the projects that have been completed during his tenure as supervisor, adding he “answers” to township residents, not his fellow supervisors.

He said he has “no intentions” of resigning his position as previously requested by Way.

Supervisor Randy Powell questioned Ruffner, implying Ruffner had mentioned the possibility of stepping down in conversation.

Ruffner said that was incorrect, and he had only made the comment that he may have to step down.

He was then reminded of a text-message that indicated otherwise, at which point Ruffner indicated he wanted to finish some things, then he would probably step down.

Ruffner said he wanted to expand the board of supervisors to five members; however, Powell said that wasn’t even a possibility because board size was determined by population.

This sparked hostility against Ruffner as he was accused of using township equipment for personal use and “coaching” the roadmaster who interacts with the township auditors.

When it was Powell’s turn to comment, he sought to have all township fire companies turn over their financial statements, including banking and investments, for the past three years.

Powell and Way both voted in favor while Ruffner was silent, which gets recorded as an opposing vote.

Ruffner also kept silent when the supervisors voted for the prospective hiring of a new secretary/treasurer and a township manager. However, it was noted that Ruffner wasn’t present for the interviews.

Both Powell and Way voted in favor.

Way also sought to have an outside IT company assume tech work at the township’s municipal building.

He said Ruffner installed the infrastructure and has remote access to security cameras with sound as well as the phone system, leading to more hostility over compensation paid to Ruffner for the work.

Way and Powell then voted to have two additional IT companies provide quotes for consideration at a future meeting. Ruffner was again silent and didn’t cast a vocal vote.

The audience got hostile when Way sought answers concerning a fireworks incident that involved members of the Mill Road Fire Company.

Way said fireworks were set off late at night, upsetting a horse over at the fair, which had to be transported to a veterinarian.

A fire company member asked what was illegal, with an audience member calling those responsible for the incident “young, dumb and drunk.”

Way then began to question why leadership didn’t curb this behavior, with another fire company member stating it’s been done for the better part of four decades.

When the question was raised again about what was illegal, Way commented: “that’s not the correct answer” and asked Clearfield Regional Police Chief Vincent McGinnis, who couldn’t comment as it’s an “ongoing investigation.”

Afterwards, Way felt like the environment at Tuesday’s meeting was more hostile than the township’s previous meeting simply because Ruffner was present.

The township’s board of supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.