Veda J. Settles, 66, of Sykesville died Tuesday, June 25, 2024, while at Penn Highlands Dubois. Born October 11, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Nancy Bush Settles. She enjoyed painting and crafts. Those surviving are her sons, Ronald (Megan) Songer and Christopher (Rosalind) Songer; her daughter, Charity (Curtis) Rowe; her grandchildren, Ty, …

