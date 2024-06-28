CLEARFIELD – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) announced it has been provided with additional Farmers Market Vouchers from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Normally the agency receives 1,000 vouchers for distribution to area seniors; however, this year, it was given 2,200, according to Alice Pollock, MRAAA represenative.

The Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is designed to:

provide low-income seniors with access to locally-grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs.

increase the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities through farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agricultural programs.

aid in the development of new and additional farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agricultural programs.

This Seniors Farmers Market program provides vouchers to over 800,000 seniors each year.

Seniors who are 60 or turn 60 before Dec. 31, 2024, and meet the income guidelines are eligible to receive $50 in vouchers to use at PA Farmers Markets.

The 2024 household income guidelines are as follows: one person – $27,861; two persons – $37,814; and three persons – $47,767.

To apply, please call Mature Resources’ farmers market telephone number at 814-765-2691.