CLEARFIELD – Dr. Mary Tatum announces that the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) has received a generous donation from the Clearfield VFW Post 1785 Auxiliary.

The auxiliary donated $250 to the CAC-CC. It raised this money through weekly bingos held every Sunday during May. The auxiliary hosts weekly Sunday bingos October-May of each year.

Through these events, it donates to identified local community organizations. These funds will be utilized to help support the CAC-CC and the services that it provides to the children and families of Clearfield County.

The Clearfield VFW Post 1785 Auxiliary is always looking for new members. To learn more about joining this vital community organization, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1785Auxiliary/.

Furthermore, New Image Tattoo’s first-ever Kids Day event in June was a resounding success, with all proceeds going to the CAC-CC.

The event, which charged $20 per child and included a temporary tattoo and child-friendly snacks and drinks, attracted a large number of participants.

Every adult who accompanied a child was eligible to win a $50 shop gift card donated by Lansberry Quality Fencing and received information on preventing child abuse.

Pictured are Solara Lopez and Jess Hoyt.

In just six hours, New Image Tattoo managed to raise over $650 for the CAC-CC, a testament to the community’s commitment to supporting local causes.

After this success, New Image Tattoo has already committed to hosting another Kids Event in June 2025; follow its Facebook page for more information at https://www.facebook.com/NewImageTatClfd.Pa.

The CAC-CC is a testament to the power of collaboration. It would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of the Multidisciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County and the generosity of its communities and organizations.

The MDIT, a collective of representatives from various entities including the District Attorney’s office, Children, Youth & Family Services, law enforcement jurisdictions throughout Clearfield County, medical representation, CenClear, Victim Witness, The Crossroads Project and PASSAGES Inc., plays a crucial role in the CAC-CC’s operations.

Their collective efforts underscore the importance of community involvement in supporting the CAC-CC.

The CAC-CC is a place where team members refer children and families when they have concerns about neglect, safety concerns or possible child abuse.

If you would like more information about the CAC of Clearfield County or how you can help, please visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clearfieldcountycac/ or e-mail staff at cac@cenclear.org.

If you suspect child abuse, you can report it by calling 1-800-932-0313 or contacting any local police department.