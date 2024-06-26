CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Frontier Railroad Services will close the Race Street crossing in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, at 10 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Closing the crossing, which intersects Route 322 between Route 1001 (Fulton Street/River Road) and Mill Road, will allow for the replacement of the crossing surface.

PennDOT anticipates the closure ending by 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. Traffic may not cross the tracks while the closure is in place.

During the closure, traffic will follow an official detour using Route 153 to Interstate 80 at the Penfield interchange, Interstate 80 to the Clearfield-Shawville interchange at mile marker 120, and Route 879 back to Route 322.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings carefully, and “Always expect a train.”

