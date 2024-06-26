PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A local teen is facing a plethora of animal cruelty, neglect, and related charges after police found several malnourished dogs and a dead puppy in his Punxsutawney Borough residence.

According to court records, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Alvin J. Grove, of Punxsutawney, in District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, June 25.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Ryan Miller of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a request to respond to an apartment on Park Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, regarding an incident of animal neglect on Friday, June 21.

Officers responded to the apartment and were greeted at the door by a male, later identified as Alvin Grove, the sole occupant of the apartment. Two dogs, male and female, came to the door with Grove. The female dog appeared severely malnourished and emaciated. The dog appeared with no body fat or muscle mass, skin was observed hanging from the dog, and its bones were readily defined through its short coat of fur. The dogs’ ribs, lumbar vertebrae, and pelvic bones were prominently evident with severe waist tucking in around its skeleton, the complaint states.

Looking at the dog from above, officers immediately noticed that the dog’s waist was extremely trimmed, with no gradual slope leading to the rib cage. The dog appeared to have not had access to proper nutrition in some time, the complaint indicates.

Grove told police there were puppies in the residence as well. He invited the officers in, and they were directed to a room approximately 15 feet from the entrance door. Upon entering the apartment, officers were immediately taken aback by the overwhelming odor of urine and feces. The apartment had no circulation and “the air hung in the apartment nearly as hot as it was outside,” which was 93°F according to the temperature gauge in the patrol car. The air was stale and heavy, according to the complaint.

Officers observed a crate on the floor with approximately six puppies that Grove reported were around four weeks of age. The crate contained two bowls, and both were empty, with no access to food or water present in either of the dishes. The crate was uncleaned and smelled of urine and feces, the complaint continues.

Officers noticed five of the six puppies were standing or placing their faces in one of the empty bowls while a sixth puppy was lying down and appeared lifeless. Lt. Wittenburg gained access inside the crate and took the sixth puppy, reporting that it appeared close to death, however it was breathing. The puppy was transported to receive care, the complaint states.

Grove told police he was overwhelmed with the animals and admitted that he was unable to care for them. He stated he is unemployed and cannot take care of the animals, the complaint continues.

Grove was advised of the grave nature of the dogs and that officers would be calling a local animal rescue to remove them to prevent further serious injury. Grove was receptive to someone coming to take care of the dogs, the complaint states.

Lt. Wittenburg then returned to the apartment and advised that the puppy died and was unable to be saved, the complaint indicates.

Grove did not produce any vet records, dog licensing, or proof of vaccination for the animals, the complaint notes.

Approximately a half hour later, an animal rescue advocate came to the residence to take custody of the animals. Patrolman Miller walked the severely emaciated female dog outside, and it began going to the bathroom. The dog’s feces were observed to have worms in it, according to the complaint.

Restitution is pending via outcome of care and vet bills, the complaint indicates.

Grove was charged with the following:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals — Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3 (two counts)

Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2 (eight counts)

Neglect of Animals — Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3 (eight counts)

Vaccination against Rabies Required — 4 to 12 weeks old, Summary (two counts)

Application Dog License/Fees, Penalties, Summary (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.