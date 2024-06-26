CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday gave approval for the submittal for a multi-million dollar grant that would help address the county’s housing crisis.

The county, in conjunction with its Redevelopment Authority, will subcontract with Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) to pursue a one-time grant that would increase the county’s housing stock.

Preservation and Reinvestment Initiative for Community Enhancement (PRICE) would offer the county and Mature Resources’ Village of Hope the opportunity to add 20 new housing units in the form of 15 two-bedroom, two bath and five three-bedroom, two-bath manufactured units.

The county will pursue grant funds totaling $6,332,708, with $6,030,000 that would go directly into development and $302,708 into wages and administration, if awarded this fall, according to Lisa Kovalick, Redevelopment Authority director.

Mature Resources recognizes that in order to “soundly manage growth and development and improve quality of life” at a regional level, the region collectively must understand its current and future housing conditions, as well as unmet housing opportunities and needs, she said.

A 2022 North Central Pennsylvania Housing Needs Assessment and Market Study was developed in response:

documenting existing housing conditions in the community;

identifying market and other forces that affect housing supply and demand now and in the future;

identifying gaps or deficiencies in maintaining equitable access to safe, resilient and reliable housing for all community members; and

identifying opportunities for improving and expanding housing options to meet the region’s needs.

Several key findings about the region’s housing landscape emerged from the analysis, which shaped the recommended strategies, said Kovalick.

Demographically, the region is losing population, and also aging.

Each of the region’s six counties have a lower median income than Pennsylvania overall, said Kovalick, adding that households moving into the region tend to match the region, with most having a median household income of less than $50,000.

Most of these new arrivals purchase single-family homes, she said, due in part to a general lack of affordable and adequate supply of rental housing.

“The region has an older housing stock; most homes were built prior to 1969—over 50 years ago. The current makeup of housing in North Central Pennsylvania does not match the needs of people who are living in or are considering moving to the region.

“The regional housing stock is larger than the average family size, and anecdotal evidence suggests a need for smaller homes that are one- to two-bedroom, with a smaller footprint for easier maintenance and upkeep.

“Seniors prefer one-story ranch homes, or communities with other seniors where maintenance and lawn care are managed [for them].”

An older population, 21 percent of North Central Pennsylvania residents are 65 and older, as compared to 16 percent nationally. Cameron County has the highest proportion of residents of retirement age at 27 percent.

The region also has a smaller percentage of youth under 25 years (27 percent) than the United States as a whole (32 percent). More than half of residents are 45 years or older, either nearing the end of their working years or retired.

The greatest housing needs for North Central Pennsylvania are for more market rate owner housing and rental housing.

There is a shortage of around 32,000 market rate owner units and 6,000 market rate rental units, said Kovalick.

“The shortage of these units causes higher-income households to live below their means, reducing the supply of affordable housing for lower-income households.”

Adding more housing units while the population is declining may seem counter-intuitive, she said. But, “the problem is that the region has deficiencies in the current housing stock for certain types, sizes, prices and conditions of housing.

“New housing needs to be targeted to fill gaps in the housing stock.”

The third most critical need is to address the vacant and inadequate/outdated housing stock.

Fulfilling this need could prevent further increases in vacancy, she said, while alleviating the housing shortage due to unmet needs.

The fourth and final need is for different housing types to develop a housing supply that retains current residents and attracts new residents.

Both the trends of an aging population and smaller households require smaller, low-maintenance homes, according to Kovalick, adding that rentals and owner units are needed at a variety of price points

So far as new construction, the region needs both housing for senior residents as the region continues to age, and market rate housing for middle- and higher-income individuals, young professionals and new people moving to the region in order to help combat the downward pressure on lower-income residents by freeing up lower-cost homes.

“Many higher-income households are living below their means because there are too few higher value units available, said Kovalick, pointing to how it’s been contributing to a situation in which lower-income households reside in housing they can’t afford.

In addition, she said many older residents living on their own prefer smaller units with accessibility features like single stories or elevators in multi-unit buildings, small gardens that are easier to take care of and/or lawn care maintained by a community housing or condo association and communal activities with other older residents.

The availability of these units for seniors could also help free up some of the larger units they currently reside in for families that require larger spaces, she said.

The Village of Hope is a housing development aimed at addressing the needs of seniors and other individuals experiencing cognitive issues.

The project creates a M.A.G.I.C community (multi-ability, multi-generational, inclusive community) that includes “smart homes” and a village hall.

“These housing needs are also remarkably similar to those preferred by young professionals and young families, creating opportunities for this type of housing to be popular for many of the region’s residents,” said Kovalick.

In other business, the commissioners: