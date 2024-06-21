HARRISBURG ­­– The governor signed Sen. Devlin Robinson’s (R-37) legislation into law last week to enhance Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry.

Act 24 of 2024 – previously Senate Bill 497 – will establish the Max Manufacturing Initiative Act, offering grants and loans to eligible applicants in advanced manufacturing. This field uses innovative technologies to develop and improve products across various industries. The act enables state universities to collaborate with engineering firms to enhance research, foster business partnerships, produce high-value products and create well-paying jobs.

“The Max Manufacturing Initiative Act represents a significant investment in advanced manufacturing and our commonwealth,” Robinson said. “It’s the result of extensive collaboration, hard work and bipartisan support; I’m thrilled the governor signed it into law.”

The manufacturing industry in the United States produces more than $5.8 trillion dollars annually. Pennsylvania has a robust manufacturing sector, employing more than 564,700 residents – nearly 10% of all jobs in Pennsylvania.

“This law not only bolsters cooperation between state universities and engineering firms, but will foster robust business partnerships, drive the production of high-value products and create well-paying jobs,” Robinson said. “The Max Manufacturing Initiative Act is a monumental step forward for our state’s economic growth and technological advancement.”

The act establishes two funds – the Max Manufacturing Initiative Fund and the Max Manufacturing Endeavor Loan Fund to provide grants and loans for specialized equipment, infrastructure and facilities for advanced manufacturing. The Department of Community and Economic Development will oversee these funds.